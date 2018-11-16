Man Survives Being Run Over by Moscow Metro Car

The Moscow metro said a passenger incident caused it to briefly delay service on the red line on Thursday.

Metro police told media they pulled a bruised man out from underneath a train at the Chistiye Prudy station. He reportedly escaped death by falling in a gap between the tracks.

The conductor pulled the emergency brake but the train did not stop in time and ran over the unnamed passenger, the RBC news website reported.

“The victim explained that he got really dizzy after a night shift, he stood too close to the edge of the platform and fell,” metro police spokesman Alexei Myshlyayev was quoted as saying.

Witnesses said the unnamed passenger was not pushed onto the tracks.