Meanwhile…
April 05 2018 - 12:04

Man Steals 13 Tons of Fish in Moscow, Pretending to be Transport Company Representative

Pixabay

Police in Moscow are investigating the disappearance of 13 metric tons of frozen fish worth 6.4 million rubles ($111,000) by a person posing as a driver.

A logistics company director reported the disappearance of a tow truck with the fish last week, the Moskva news agency cited police as saying Thursday.

“Disguised as a transport company representative, [the perpetrator] loaded 13 tons of frozen fish […] left and has not yet delivered the goods to the recipient,” a police representative was cited as saying.

The haul was due to be delivered to a company in Nizhny Novgorod.

Authorities opened a grand theft case into the disappearance.

