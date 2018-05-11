News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 11 2018 - 11:05

Man Who Stabbed Moscow Radio Journalist Confined to Mental Institution

Boris Grits (Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency)

A Russian-Israeli man accused of stabbing Ekho Moskvy radio station deputy editor Tatyana Felgenhauer was ruled unfit to stand trial and ordered to receive treatment in a psychiatric hospital.

Boris Grits broke into the Ekho Moskvy office in Moscow and stabbed Felgenhauer in the neck in October 2017 before being wrestled to the ground. He was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and claimed during an interrogation that Felgenhauer was "sexually harassing" him by "using telepathic means of contact."

Read More
Man Who Stabbed Ekho Journalist Diagnosed with Schizophrenia

Moscow’s Presnensky district court judge Yelena Abramova found Grits to be unfit to stand trial and ordered compulsory treatment in a psychiatric facility, the radio station reported Friday.

“It’s good that this man will be isolated,” Felgenhauer said on air after the news broke. “We have been pressing [to make sure] this man will not to harm anyone else.”

“This is a story that could have happened to anyone at any moment,” the journalist said, dismissing allegations that the attack may have been motivated by her profession.

Russian Journalist Investigating Syria Mercenaries Dies After Falling From Apartment Window
News
April 16 2018
Russian Journalist Investigating Syria Mercenaries Dies After Falling From Apartment Window
23 Journalists Detained or Beaten at Anti-Putin Rallies Before Inauguration — Union
News
May 07 2018
23 Journalists Detained or Beaten at Anti-Putin Rallies Before Inauguration — Union

Latest news

Russia Knocked Out of Eurovision Contest in Semi-Finals
News
May 11 2018
Russia Knocked Out of Eurovision Contest in Semi-Finals
Russia, After Netanyahu Visit, Backs off Syria S-300 Missile Supplies
News
May 11 2018
Russia, After Netanyahu Visit, Backs off Syria S-300 Missile Supplies
Moscow Theater Director Suffers Heart Attack During Embezzlement Court Hearing
News
May 11 2018
Moscow Theater Director Suffers Heart Attack During Embezzlement Court Hearing

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox