Man Killed After Opening Fire on Police in Central Moscow

Surveillance video released by investigators on Friday shows the man crossing an alley and engaging two officers in a firefight. He is seen collapsing on the sidewalk after receiving what appears to be a head wound.

A gunman who opened fire at police officers on a quiet street near the Russian Foreign Ministry has died from his wounds in a Moscow hospital, investigators said on Friday.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said one officer was wounded in the shootout and announced that the gunman had died in a hospital. A criminal case was opened into an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer.

"The man wantonly opened fire at police officers who were passing by," investigators were cited as saying by Interfax.

Newswires identified the gunman as Renat Kunashev, a native of the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

According to an unidentified source interviewed by Interfax, Kunashev had no criminal record or extremist ties.

“Kunashev didn’t have much experience handling weapons,” the source was quoted as saying, adding that the killed suspect had been using an airgun.

Sources cited by Interfax say investigators are considering several motives behind the attack, including an attempt to seize the officers' service weapons and hooliganism.