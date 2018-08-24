News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 24 2018 - 15:08

Man Killed After Opening Fire on Police in Central Moscow

Moskva News Agency

A gunman who opened fire at police officers on a quiet street near the Russian Foreign Ministry has died from his wounds in a Moscow hospital, investigators said on Friday.

Surveillance video released by investigators on Friday shows the man crossing an alley and engaging two officers in a firefight. He is seen collapsing on the sidewalk after receiving what appears to be a head wound.

Read More
Bodyguard Dies in 90s-Style Moscow Shootout With National Guard

Russia’s Investigative Committee said one officer was wounded in the shootout and announced that the gunman had died in a hospital. A criminal case was opened into an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer.

"The man wantonly opened fire at police officers who were passing by," investigators were cited as saying by Interfax.

Newswires identified the gunman as Renat Kunashev, a native of the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria.

According to an unidentified source interviewed by Interfax, Kunashev had no criminal record or extremist ties.

“Kunashev didn’t have much experience handling weapons,” the source was quoted as saying, adding that the killed suspect had been using an airgun.

Sources cited by Interfax say investigators are considering several motives behind the attack, including an attempt to seize the officers' service weapons and hooliganism.

Investigators Fired for Ignoring Pedophilia Case in Moscow
News
July 25 2018
Investigators Fired for Ignoring Pedophilia Case in Moscow
Russia Promises UN to End Prison Torture
News
July 27 2018
Russia Promises UN to End Prison Torture
Yaroslavl Prison Torture Victim Placed in Solitary Confinement
News
Aug. 08 2018
Yaroslavl Prison Torture Victim Placed in Solitary Confinement

Latest news

U.S. Sanctions on Russia Tied to U.K. Attack to Take Effect Monday
News
Aug. 24 2018
U.S. Sanctions on Russia Tied to U.K. Attack to Take Effect Monday
U.K. Says RAF Jets Interrupted Path of Russian Plane Over Black Sea
News
Aug. 24 2018
U.K. Says RAF Jets Interrupted Path of Russian Plane Over Black Sea
Measles Cases Jump 13-Fold in Russia in 2018
News
Aug. 24 2018
Measles Cases Jump 13-Fold in Russia in 2018

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

Russian Supersonic Bombers Deploy Near Alaska 'For First Time in History'

News

Two-Thirds of Russians Believe in Broad Anti-Russia Conspiracy, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Blogger Discovers Abandoned Moscow Police Station With Hundreds of Passports

News

White House Uses Russian Technology to Communicate With Kremlin, Rostec Says

Sign up for our weekly newsletter