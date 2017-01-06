Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

Police are investigating an online video which depicts a man firing several rounds from an assault rifle in central Moscow.



In the video, a man standing between two parked cars fires several rounds from what appears to be an AKS-74 assault rifle. He also appears to have taped two magazines together, which is known as "jungle style" in military slang and facilitates faster reloading.

The video was first posted on Instagram, then on Youtube. Screams from a passerby can be heard in the background when the man fires.