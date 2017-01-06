Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'
3 hours ago Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow
4 hours ago Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades
Moscow
Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow
Moscow
Flights Canceled As Moscow Braces for the Cold
Moscow
Sudden Drop in Moscow Temperatures Will See Mercury Break Minus 30 — Meteorologists
Moscow
Police Search Moscow After Attack on National Guardsmen
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'
3 hours ago Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow
4 hours ago Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

Jan 6, 2017 — 12:19
— Update: 13:47

Man Fires Kalashnikov Assault Rifle in Central Moscow

Jan 6, 2017 — 12:19
— Update: 13:47

Police are investigating an online video which depicts a man firing several rounds from an assault rifle in central Moscow.

In the video, a man standing between two parked cars fires several rounds from what appears to be an AKS-74 assault rifle. He also appears to have taped two magazines together, which is known as "jungle style" in military slang and facilitates faster reloading. 

The video was first posted on Instagram, then on Youtube. Screams from a passerby can be heard in the background when the man fires. 

Police and investigating this video, which claims to show a man shooting a Kalashnikov in central Moscow. Best News / YouTube
Related
Russia
Two Anti-Corruption Officials Arrested
Russia
Russia Offers ECHR Settlement for Accused Nemtsov Murderer
Business
Russian Steel Magnate Detained in Cyprus on Fraud Charge
Meanwhile in Russia
Russian Thief Donates Rented Game Console to Orphans in Kostroma

Russian Air Force Receives 5 New Fighter Jets Amid Major Military Upgrades

4 hours ago

The Russian Air Force is set to receive five new fighter jets in 2017 as part of plans to modernize Russia's military forces.

2 hours ago

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

2 hours ago

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

2 hours ago

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Haunting images little doubt as to the hellish nature of existence during the final days inside this anti-Assad enclave.

Exhibition

Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings

Tretyakov Gallery Krymsky Val
to Jan. 29

Paintings, sculptures and objects by this New York based Russian painter and sculptor seen as one of the most brilliant representatives of Sots Art. Sokov’s ironic works combine Soviet and western Pop Art symbols with traditional folklore. Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russian War Fleet Heads Home After 'Completing Syria Mission'

4 hours ago

Four Die of Alcohol Poisoning in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk

21 hours ago

Now You Can Master Russian Geography in Song

3 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

By Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
3 days ago

Nowhere else in the developed world are incomes so unevenly skewed in favour of the richest, says Boris Grozovsky

Print edition — 15 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

6 days ago

Russia's Graceless Goodbye to America's First Black President

6 days ago

Whatever you think of Putin’s apparent magnanimity on Friday, there’s no debate that prominent figures in Russian society have been far less restrained in their comments this week about Barack Obama.

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

2 days, 18 hours ago
In 1960, the Soviet movie studio “Diafilm” released a filmstrip titled “In the Year 2017,” by V. Strukova and V. Shevchenko, depicting a vision of ...

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day, 2 hours ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

see more

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

1 week ago

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

1 week ago

How Russia Became a Hacking Superpower

Moscow has finally got the geopolitical respect it demanded for years, but only after spooking Washington.

New issue — 15 days ago

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
6 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

The Year That Putin Won

By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
6 days ago

The year 2016 looked decidedly more promising for Russia and its rulers than 2014. Domestically, no serious challenge arose to the current ...

1 day ago

UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet

1 day ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

Fri. Jan. 06

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition
Don’t You Think It’s Time For Love? Exhibition

1 day ago

UPDATE: Russian Airline Denies Its Plane Nearly Collided With NATO Jet

1 day ago

Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow

1 day ago

Moscow Says U.S. Will Answer for Devastation in Syria, ‘Sooner or Later’

1 day ago

Russian Man Greets the New Year With Automatic Gunfire From His Apartment Window

1 day ago

Russian Central Bank Chief Nabiullina Named European Banker of the Year

1 day ago

Plane Crash Exposes Lack of Emergency Preparation at Russian Airport

1 day ago

Dollar Falls to Under 60 Rubles for the First Time Since July 2015

1 day ago

The West to Blame for Russian Plane Crash Chaos, says Security Official

1 day ago

Hacker Labels Obama's Russian Hacking Allegations 'Hysteria'

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

1 week ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay Moscow is a vacationer’s paradise.

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

1 week ago
On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives ...

The Great Break: Moscow on Vacation

1 week ago
While many expats go back to their home countries for the long holiday break, for those who stay ...
From our partners

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 week ago

1 week ago

In a Spin: Kremlin Wrestles With Russia's Revolutionary History

On the eve of the 1917 revolution's centennial, fact gives way to myth as the Kremlin ...

1 week ago

1 week ago

Moscow 2016: The Prince and the Penguin

In Moscow, 2016 will go down as a complicated year. Perhaps it will be viewed as ...

Most Read

The Year 2017, According to a 1960s Soviet Filmstrip

Russia, the Inequality Champion (Op-ed)

Russian Army Publishes Pictures of Aleppo Ruins

Highlights of 2016 in The Moscow Times
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+