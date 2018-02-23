Man Dies in Police Custody in St. Petersburg After Complaining of Abuse

A 34-year old man was found dead at a St. Petersburg police station on Wednesday, just hours after posting a video on social media complaining of police abuse.

Rustam Klychev on Wednesday said in a livestream on his VK page from a police car that he did not know why he had been detained. He also showed a bloody wound on his lower leg which he says was inflicted by police.

“See, so that no one will say that I’m making this up later, see what’s with the leg?” he asks.