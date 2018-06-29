News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
News
June 29 2018 - 15:06
By Reuters

Man Detained at Moscow Airport After Making False Bomb Threat, Say Authorities

Dmitry A. Mottl / Wikicommons

A man was detained at Moscow's Domodedovo airport on Friday after falsely stating he was carrying an explosive device, the airport said in a statement.

The airport said that the man made the claim when passing through a security check. It said no threat had been found after searching the individual and that the airport was functioning as normal.

A Reuters witness at the scene saw a man being led away by security guards in handcuffs. 

Russian Insurance Premiums Spike Amid Fears of Terrorism, Football Violence
News
June 15 2018
Russian Insurance Premiums Spike Amid Fears of Terrorism, Football Violence
Amid Concerns of Terrorism and Hooligans, Russia Puts In Place ‘Ring of Steel’
News
June 15 2018
Amid Concerns of Terrorism and Hooligans, Russia Puts In Place ‘Ring of Steel’
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow
News
June 16 2018
Taxi Runs Into Crowd in Central Moscow

Latest news

Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
News
June 29 2018
Russian Railways Translation Gaffe: A Shower in Exchange for a Soul
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
News
June 29 2018
Messi Gets Face-Saving Kazan Mural to Match Ronaldo's
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia
News
June 29 2018
Mass Fish Deaths Hit Central Russia
By Reuters

Most read

News

U.S. Requests Doping Tests of Russian World Cup Team

News

The Dark Side of the ‘Street of Lights’

News

Russia Nosedives in Global Reputation Ranking

Opinion

The Cranky Tourist's Russian Phrasebook

News

Border Guards Stop 17 With World Cup IDs Entering Poland From Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter