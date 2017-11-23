News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
15 hours ago Bodyguard Dies in 90s-Style Moscow Shootout With National Guard
15 hours ago Kremlin Rallies to Defend Billionaire Kerimov, Held in France for Fraud
17 hours ago Russian Patient Dies After Lying on Hospital Floor While Doctors Walk Past
Meanwhile…
Children in Russian Arctic Brave -50 Celsius to Attend School
Meanwhile…
This Is how Students Get to School in the Russian Arctic
Meanwhile…
Russian Labor Official Tells Russians to Stop Partying and Start Working
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Who Won Record-Breaking Lottery Overwhelmed by Threats
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Russian Patient Dies After Lying on Hospital Floor While Doctors Walk Past

Nov 23, 2017 — 16:04
— Update: 18:07

Russian Patient Dies After Lying on Hospital Floor While Doctors Walk Past

Nov 23, 2017 — 16:04
— Update: 18:07
Screenshot Readovka.ru

A man in the western Russian city of Smolensk fell into a coma after he collapsed in a hospital corridor and was left unattended by medical staff. 

Regional investigators opened an inquiry into negligence on Wednesday after security footage of the man recorded in June was published by the Smolensk-based news website readovka.ru this week.

The footage shows a man with a bloodied face walk out into a hospital corridor and collapse on the floor. He then repeatedly hits his head against the floor and metal chairs in an attempt to lift himself up. Meanwhile, medical staff ignore him.

After ten minutes, three staff members attempt to drag the patient away before seeing a trail of blood coming from his head and leaving him sprawled on the hospital floor. 

The patient reportedly fell into a coma after sustaining several head injuries. He died nine days later.

Vladimir Zhuravlyov, the Smolensk hospital's chief physician told the news site that the man had been unruly and aggressive toward his staff. He also said that an internal review had not revealed any staff negligence.

“The nurse walked up to him but she couldn’t lift the patient, who weighs more than 100 kilograms,” he was cited as saying. “This six-minute video has been taken out of context.” 

Related
News
Russian Journalist Dies in Hospital After Brutal Beating
News
Death Rate in Russian Hospitals Spikes After Number of Beds Slashed
Business
Weak Ruble Hits Russian Hospitals
News
Russian Hospital Patient Complains of Dead Roommate
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+