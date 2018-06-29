Malls, Hospital Evacuated in Russian World Cup City After Bomb Hoaxes

Three shopping malls and a hospital were briefly evacuated in the Russian football World Cup host city of Samara on Thursday after a series of hoax bomb threats were phoned in, police and local media said.

The buildings re-opened within hours, but it was the second time in two days that such threats had disrupted a host city – police cleared bars and restaurants 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) away in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday morning.

Police said in a statement they had carried out checks at an unspecified number of buildings after receiving a series of hoax bomb threats, but found nothing dangerous.

Emergency crews checked all three malls with sniffer dogs, then let shoppers back in, local media reported. An officer at one of the buildings said police had checked the building after receiving a message about a bomb, but found nothing.

More than a dozen elderly patients were seen sitting on chairs outside a city hospital, accompanied by a doctor, in a photograph published by local media. A member of staff said the building had been briefly evacuated but was now working normally.