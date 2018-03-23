News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 23 2018 - 12:03

Male Journalist Accuses Firebrand Russian Lawmaker Zhirinovsky of Sexual Harassment

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Vladimir Zhirinovsky

Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

A male journalist has come out to publicly accuse veteran Russian lawmaker Vladimir Zhirinovsky of sexual harassment after State Duma deputies cleared his fellow LDPR party member of impropriety. 

The Duma ethics commission earlier this week said it found nothing wrong with the “behavioral norms” of deputy Leonid Slutsky, accused by at least five female journalists of sexual harassment. Protesting the decision, dozens of Russian media organizations launched a boycott of news from the Duma until a serious investigation of the harassment claims took place.

Read More
Russian Media Launch Boycott of State Duma Over Sexual Harassment Claims

Current Time TV reporter Renat Davletgildeyev became the first Russian male journalist to allege publicly that he was sexually harassed by a senior politician, recalling an incident during an interview with Zhirinovsky after the 2006 Miss Russia pageant finals in Moscow. 

“He himself, while giving a short interview, was feeling up my a-- so much that my hands were shaking with the recorder,” Davletgildeyev wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, noting that he was intimidated by Zhirinovsky’s status and blamed himself for the encounter. 

Davletgildeyev told the Ekho Moskvy radio station in an interview Friday that he didn’t plan to press charges against Zhirinovsky because the incident had occurred over a decade ago. 

Zhirinovsky’s son, State Duma deputy speaker Igor Lebedev, threatened to “punch [Davletgildeyev] in the face” if he met him.   

“Of course it’s slander! Another message by someone from a news source that we don’t understand against a famous politician and State Duma deputy is once again an unfounded accusation,” Lebedev told the state-run TASS news agency Thursday. 

Russian activists, meanwhile, have begun staging one-person protests against Slutsky outside the Duma building in Moscow early Friday.

State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
News
Feb. 22 2018
State Duma Deputies Get 3 Weeks Off 'To Work With Voters' Before Elections
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
News
Feb. 23 2018
Russian Lawmaker Wants Female Journalists Barred From State Duma After Sexual Harassment Complaints
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal
News
Feb. 27 2018
Russian Deputy Vows to Criminalize Sexual Harassment After Duma Scandal

Latest news

Russia’s Ruling Party 'Outraged' After Lawmaker Compares Journalists to Servants
News
March 23 2018
Russia’s Ruling Party 'Outraged' After Lawmaker Compares Journalists to Servants
EU States Prepare Punitive Measures against Russia Over U.K. Spy Attack
News
March 23 2018
EU States Prepare Punitive Measures against Russia Over U.K. Spy Attack
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office
News
March 23 2018
Mass Outrage Over Children's Gas Poisoning Forces Russian Politician Out of Office

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox