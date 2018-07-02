Loudest World Cup Fans Make Some Noise

Of the 32 nations represented at the World Cup, Mexicans and Brazilians have been singled out as the most raucous fans, according to Moscow’s deputy mayor for transport, Maxim Kiskutov.

“The loudest fans are Mexicans and Brazilians,” he told Interfax on Friday.“ This was noted by the volunteers and the drivers of shuttle buses. Fans from these two countries begin readying their vocal chords in transport before the game and after their teams win, their voices get even louder,” he added.

With Brazil and Mexico ready to face off in the round of 16 in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, local residents can be sure that they’ll hear all about it late into the night.

