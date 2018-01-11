News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Authorities Take Over European University’s Building in St. Petersburg
5 hours ago Ukraine Preparing An 'Attack of the Drones' on Crimea — Russian Deputy
6 hours ago Major Russian Labor Union Disbanded by Court For Foreign Ties
Business
The Specter of Kaspersky Looms Over Russian Cybersecurity Firms
News
Authorities Take Over European University’s Building in St. Petersburg
News
Ukraine Preparing An 'Attack of the Drones' on Crimea — Russian Deputy
News
Four out of Five Russians Find Gay Sex 'Reprehensible' — Poll
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Major Russian Labor Union Disbanded by Court For Foreign Ties

Jan 11, 2018 — 16:17
— Update: 16:22

Major Russian Labor Union Disbanded by Court For Foreign Ties

Jan 11, 2018 — 16:17
— Update: 16:22
mpra_moskva / Vkonakte

A St. Petersburg court has disbanded one of Russia’s largest labor unions over accusations that it received funding from abroad. 

The Interregional Labor Union of Automobile Workers (MPRA) was one of Russia's last remaining major unions with 3,000 members across 40 regions. The union gained prominence after staging a 25-day-long strike at a Ford assembly plant outside St. Petersburg in 2007.

Read more: Ford Sollers Suspends Work Amid Strike

The St. Petersburg City Court ruled in favor of the MPRA’s dissolution on Wednesday, siding with the city prosecutor’s office. 

“The plaintiff cited the organization’s political activity, collection of signatures to change current legislation and foreign funding as arguments for its liquidation,” the ruling said in an online statement. 

Prosecutors alleged that the union had received over 32 million rubles ($560,000) from a Swiss-based international union federation to train members, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday. 

MPRA's lawyer maintained that funding from the federation, IndustriALL Global Union, totaled a mere $6,000. 

Alexei Etmanov, the chairman of the MPRA, said it was too early to declare the association dead and vowed to appeal the decision. He told the opposition-leaning Dozhd television channel that the ruling will not be implemented until the Supreme Court had heard the appeal. 

The MPRA warned that the court ruling threatens the existence of all labor unions in Russia. 

“The MPRA will do everything it can to ensure that the Supreme Court rescinds this shameful and catastrophic decision,” it said in an online statement published Thursday.

Related
News
Russian Civil Servant Salaries To Increase for First Time Since 2013
Business
Putinomics Loses Its Power as Stagnation Starts Reign in Russia
Opinion
How Economic Shifts in China and India Could Impact Russia (Op-ed)
Business
There's Still a Huge Influx of Foreign Cash to Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+