News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 30 2018 - 15:08
By Reuters

Macron Says EU Needs Strategic Relationship With Russia on Defense

Emmanuel Macron (Mike Bloomberg / Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The European Union needs a strategic relationship with Turkey, including in defense matters, and should modernize its post-Cold War relations with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

Macron is a strong advocate for a Europe that is able to defend its strategic interests and financial independence and respond to new global economic and defense situation brought on by Donald Trump's presidency in the United States.

He has sought to improve relations with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, although his efforts have been complicated by allegations of Russian meddling in elections from the United States to France and a nerve agent attack in Britain.

Read More
France Shuts Trade Agency in Russia Over Worsening Conditions

"It is in our interest for the EU to have a strategic relationship with Turkey as well as with Russia that brings stability, that will in the long term and bring more strength and coherency," Macron said in a news conference in Helsinki alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

He said the EU's relations with Russia needed to be "brought up to date", using the Italian word "aggiornamento".

"I think that on matters like cybersecurity, defence, strategic relationships, we could envisage the outlines of a new relationship between Russia and the EU which is coherent with the direction Europe is headed in," Macron said.

"Stability in the whole region is in our interest." 

Latest news

Thousands of Flying Insects Rain Down on Russian Cities
Meanwhile…
Aug. 30 2018
Thousands of Flying Insects Rain Down on Russian Cities
Khodorkovsky Pulls Funding on News Outlet After 3 Russian Journalists Killed
News
Aug. 30 2018
Khodorkovsky Pulls Funding on News Outlet After 3 Russian Journalists Killed
Four Russian Biathletes Face Doping Charges From International Body
News
Aug. 30 2018
Four Russian Biathletes Face Doping Charges From International Body
By Reuters

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter