Macron Meets Human Rights Activists, Solzhenitsyn's Widow on Russia Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he met the head of Russia’s oldest rights group as well as the widow of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, the Nobel literature laureate and prominent dissident of the Soviet era. Macron is in St. Petersburg for two days where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for talks on international crises such as Syria and Iran.

Facing calls at home to send a signal on human rights and democratic values to the Russian leader during his visit, Macron posted pictures on Thursday night of his meeting with the head of the Memorial rights group, Alexander Cherkasov. As the first non-governmental organization registered in the Soviet Union, Memorial is a symbol of the fight for democracy and human rights in Russia. It is now one of hundreds of NGOs under scrutiny for receiving funding from abroad and involvement in what is loosely defined as "political activities." "Memorial is really the symbol of a democratic Russia that is brutalized by the authorities. Macron can show that Russia, for him, is not only its leaders but also its civil society," French philosopher Michel Eltchaninoff told Reuters.

