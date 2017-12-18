Luxury Boutique Unveils iPhone X Tribute to Soviet Secret Police Chief

The Moscow-based Caviar store has previously honored President Vladimir Putin with special edition runs of gold-plated iPhones and paid homage to U.S. President Donald Trump after his election in 2016.

A Russian-Italian luxury brand famous for gold-plated devices will release a new iPhone X series this week featuring the image of notorious Soviet secret police chief Felix Dzerzhinsky.

On Monday, Caviar announced a new series of iPhone X devices in commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the Cheka Soviet secret police force and its founder.

A gold-coated smartphone with Dzerzhinsky’s image will sell for 317,000 rubles ($5,400). Other designs feature the emblems of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Interior Ministry and the Armed Forces.

Dzerzhinsky founded the Cheka, a security apparatus notorious for orchestrating mass executions during the Russian Civil War and the Red Terror. His role in the Cheka has made the name and image of Dzerzhinsky a highly contentious issue in modern Russia.