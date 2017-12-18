News
1 hour ago From Cockroaches to Weather: What Isn't Russia Weaponizing?
1 hour ago Russia's Ministers Wary of New Year's Gifts After Ulyukayev Trial
3 hours ago Russia To Grant Police Access to Bank Customers’ Biometric Data
Journey into the Christmas Spirit
Ded Moroz Says He Will Not Run For President
Putin Reportedly Started His Career as a Film Stuntman
Vodka Named One of Russia’s Highest Quality Products
Luxury Boutique Unveils iPhone X Tribute to Soviet Secret Police Chief

Dec 18, 2017 — 17:48
— Update: Dec. 18 2017 — 14:51

Caviar

A Russian-Italian luxury brand famous for gold-plated devices will release a new iPhone X series this week featuring the image of notorious Soviet secret police chief Felix Dzerzhinsky. 

The Moscow-based Caviar store has previously honored President Vladimir Putin with special edition runs of gold-plated iPhones and paid homage to U.S. President Donald Trump after his election in 2016.

Russian Firm Honors Trump with $3,000 Gold-Coated iPhone 7

On Monday, Caviar announced a new series of iPhone X devices in commemoration of the 100-year anniversary of the Cheka Soviet secret police force and its founder.

A gold-coated smartphone with Dzerzhinsky’s image will sell for 317,000 rubles ($5,400). Other designs feature the emblems of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the Interior Ministry and the Armed Forces.

Dzerzhinsky founded the Cheka, a security apparatus notorious for orchestrating mass executions during the Russian Civil War and the Red Terror. His role in the Cheka has made the name and image of Dzerzhinsky a highly contentious issue in modern Russia.  

