Lord of the Rings Backstory to Be Performed in Moscow Metro - in Elvish

Before World Cup, Russia Turns to Old Security Toolbox
2 hours ago
A new order by Putin calls for increased searches, stricter residency rules and restrictions on protest before, during, and after two major sporting events.
EXTENSION.LV: Meeting with Ourselves
The fifth exhibit in the EXTENSION series features works by contemporary Latvian artists. Read more
Victory Day Celebrations Across Russia (And Crimea)
20 hours agoPM Medvedev Says He Needs Two Years to Raise Russia's Minimum Wage to Subsistence Levels
21 hours agoRussian Investigators Ordered to Find Out How Hackers Cracked an Activist's Telegram Account
Yulia Peresild as Katerina in Theater of Nations new staging of Ostrovsky’s The Storm
Golden Mask award-winning stage director Yevgeny Marchelli interprets Katerina’s husband Tikhon and her lover and Boris as twins, therefore one actor Pavel Chinaryov plays both. Read more