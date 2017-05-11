J.R.R. Tolkien’s bloated and unreadable backstory to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is invading the Delovoy Center metro station on May 13th announced Dmitri Pegov, the head of the Moscow metro. As reported by Interfax, the play is to performed fully in Elvish.

The Silmarillion was published after Tolkien’s death and serves as a background to his globally successful ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy and its precursor ‘The Hobbit.’ It documents a five part mythic cycle from the creation of the world to the events of ‘The Lord of the Rings’.

It is currently unclear which chapters of Tolkien’s fictional saga are to be performed. The stories depict fictional continents, magic and of course - Elves. It was published after Tolkien's death by his son Christopher.

The showing will be accompanied by the presidential orchestra. Tickets can be found online and in the Metro paper. Translations of the play will be provided to attendees.