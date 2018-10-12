Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute

A pro-Kremlin politician near St. Petersburg has sought U.S. President Donald Trump’s help in resolving his dispute with public works authorities that he blames for disrupting business.

Sergei Kaforin, a roadside cafe owner east of St. Petersburg, told local media that he had exhausted all avenues in seeking damages for road construction that he says deprived his establishment of road access. Complaints to Russian President Vladimir Putin went unanswered, the member of the local ruling United Russia party said.

Russian social media users circulated pictures of a poster pinned to the man's cafe, reading: “Trump, Help! Road workers are destroying the business of two entrepreneurs!”