News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Oct. 12 2018 - 17:10

Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute

Samira Bouaou / The Epoch Times / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A pro-Kremlin politician near St. Petersburg has sought U.S. President Donald Trump’s help in resolving his dispute with public works authorities that he blames for disrupting business.

Sergei Kaforin, a roadside cafe owner east of St. Petersburg, told local media that he had exhausted all avenues in seeking damages for road construction that he says deprived his establishment of road access. Complaints to Russian President Vladimir Putin went unanswered, the member of the local ruling United Russia party said.

Russian social media users circulated pictures of a poster pinned to the man's cafe, reading: “Trump, Help! Road workers are destroying the business of two entrepreneurs!”

Kaforin confirmed to the 47news.ru website that he had put up the poster.

“I wanted to attract the attention of the federal authorities. Who else do I turn to?” he told 47news.ru on Wednesday.

“I’m not against developing the road system, but there should be adequate compensation,” Kaforin added.

The federal road agency Rosavtodor’s regional subsidiary told the outlet that an old junction to Kaforin’s cafe did not meet the standards of the new road.

Russian TV Defends Trump's Manhood Against Stormy Daniels' Claims
Meanwhile…
Sept. 24 2018
Russian TV Defends Trump's Manhood Against Stormy Daniels' Claims
When the Russian Dog Finally Caught up With the American Car (Op-Ed)
Opinion
Sept. 26 2018
When the Russian Dog Finally Caught up With the American Car (Op-Ed)
In the Battle for Global Popularity, Putin Beats Trump — Pew Survey
News
Oct. 02 2018
In the Battle for Global Popularity, Putin Beats Trump — Pew Survey

Latest news

Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russian U.K. Envoy Denies Kremlin Tried Hack Computers and Murder Ex-Spy
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russia Holds Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercises
Russian Official Fired After Claiming Retirees Can Live off $50 Pension
News
Oct. 12 2018
Russian Official Fired After Claiming Retirees Can Live off $50 Pension

Most read

News

Infamous St. Petersburg 'Troll Factory' Set on Fire

News

Russian Prison Video Reveals Gruesome Rape Scenes — Reports

News

Deputy Calls on Putin to Resign Before 'Being Dragged Out Feet First'

News

Half of Russian Youth Say They’re Unaware of Stalinist Repressions – Poll

News

Senior Russian Investigator Shot Dead Outside Home

Sign up for our weekly newsletter