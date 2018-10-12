Local Russian Politician Asks Trump for Help in Business Dispute
Samira Bouaou / The Epoch Times / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
A pro-Kremlin politician near St. Petersburg has sought U.S. President Donald Trump’s help in resolving his dispute with public works authorities that he blames for disrupting business.
Sergei Kaforin, a roadside cafe owner east of St. Petersburg, told local media that he had exhausted all avenues in seeking damages for road construction that he says deprived his establishment of road access. Complaints to Russian President Vladimir Putin went unanswered, the member of the local ruling United Russia party said.
Russian social media users circulated pictures of a poster pinned to the man's cafe, reading: “Trump, Help! Road workers are destroying the business of two entrepreneurs!”
Kaforin confirmed to the 47news.ru website that he had put up the poster.
“I wanted to attract the attention of the federal authorities. Who else do I turn to?” he told 47news.ru on Wednesday.
“I’m not against developing the road system, but there should be adequate compensation,” Kaforin added.
The federal road agency Rosavtodor’s regional subsidiary told the outlet that an old junction to Kaforin’s cafe did not meet the standards of the new road.