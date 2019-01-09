Loaned Battle Tanks Return to Russia From Laos

Dozens of Russia’s T-34 tanks are making their way home after being on loan to Laos as Moscow reportedly negotiates a new arms deal with its Southeast Asian ally.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to Laos in January 2018, where he was said to have negotiated the return of 30 T-34 tanks.

“The equipment has traveled more than 4,500 kilometers by sea and arrived in Vladivostok,” the Russian military said Wednesday.