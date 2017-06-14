Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin
3 hours ago
The audience of Direct Line, a live question and answer session with President Putin, were gathered at a health resort outside Moscow where they were briefed on how to behave during the upcoming show.
Akram Khan Company: Until the Lions
Chekhov Theater Festival
Award-winning choreographer and dancer Akram Khan uses kathak and contemporary dance to tell the tale of Amba, a princess abducted on her wedding day and stripped of her honor, who invokes the gods to seek revenge. This 2016 production is a partial adaptation of poet Karthika Naïr’s book “Until the Lions: Echoes from the Mahabharata,“ an original reworking of the epic Mahabharata. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more
Russia Day in Protests
Jazz compositions on the themes of Paganini. Read more