Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
44 minutes ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
1 hour ago Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russia
Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
Russia
Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russia
Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests
Russia
Russia Day in Protests
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
44 minutes ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
1 hour ago Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

June 14, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:48

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

June 14, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:48
Kremlin Press Service

The audience of Direct Line, a live question and answer session with President Putin, were gathered in a health resort outside Moscow where they were briefed on how to behave during the upcoming show, the RBC news outlet reported June 14.

The guests were divided into groups and asked to read their questions for Putin to “girls from the television” who “made notes in a notebook,” an RBC source said. Participants were not guaranteed the chance to ask their questions during the broadcast.

The audience were advised not to drink alcohol or water because the show could last up to five hours. The audience were also advised not to wear checkered or striped clothing.

“The Direct Line [with Vladimir Putin] is a show, and a show should always be well-prepared,” an informed source told RBC.

Direct Line with Vladimir Putin is a live question and answer show held annually since 2001 in which Putin responds to questions from Russian citizens in the audience, through live video, or submitted by post, telephone or email.

The longest Direct Line was held in 2013 when Putin responded to 85 questions during 4 hours 47 minutes.

Related
World
Putin Pledges Support for China's $124 bln 'New Silk Road'
Meanwhile…
Putin Showcases Soviet Classics in Impromptu Piano Performance
Business
Ukraine to Block Russian Social Media in Sweeping Sanctions
Moscow
The City of Moscow Has Its Own Propaganda Empire

Audience Rehearse at Health Resort Ahead of Live Show with Putin

3 hours ago

The audience of Direct Line, a live question and answer session with President Putin, were gathered at a health resort outside Moscow where they were briefed on how to behave during the upcoming show.

44 minutes ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

44 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 hour ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

22 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

44 minutes ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

44 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 hour ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

44 minutes ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

44 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 hour ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

Dance

Akram Khan Company: Until the Lions

Chekhov Theater Festival

Wed. Jun. 14 Fri. Jul. 14
Mossovet Theater
06:00 p.m.

Award-winning choreographer and dancer Akram Khan uses kathak and contemporary dance to tell the tale of Amba, a princess abducted on her wedding day and stripped of her honor, who invokes the gods to seek revenge. This 2016 production is a partial adaptation of poet Karthika Naïr’s book “Until the Lions: Echoes from the Mahabharata,“ an original reworking of the epic Mahabharata. Details and tickets at https://www.chekhovfest.ru/en Read more

Read more

44 minutes ago

Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium

44 minutes ago

Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program

1 hour ago

Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official

23 hours ago
By Ilan Berman
Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

By Ilan Berman
By Ilan Berman
23 hours ago

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

Print edition — 6 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

1 day ago

Quiet City

1 day ago

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Russia Day in Protests

1 day ago
The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

22 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

see more

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

2 days ago

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

2 days ago

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top awards at the festival.

New issue — 6 days ago

June 08

Bitcoin; Hacking; Re-Stalinization
1 week ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 week ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential ...

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

4 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 week ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

Wed. Jun. 14

More events
Kharms. Myr Theater
Suddenly Last Summer Theater
Blue Soup Exhibition
Freedom No. 7 Gig
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Cinema
I Am Heat Ledger Cinema

1 day ago

Thousands Take to Moscow Streets, Hundreds Detained

4 days ago

MMA Champion Amriev is taken to Chechnya

6 days ago

Foreign Minister Says Russia Won't End Travel for Europeans

1 week ago

Russian Social Network Now Allows Political Advertising - but There's a Catch

1 week ago

Hospitalised Russian Mercenary in Possession of Syrian Maps and Cash

1 week ago

Cold Weather Could Trigger Rise in Russian Inflation, Says Central Bank

22 hours ago

Disgraced EuroMaidan Special Forces Reappear at Moscow Protests

1 day ago

More Than 1000 Detained as Anti-Corruption Protests Sweep Russia

1 day ago

U.S. Senate Proposes New Sanctions on Russia

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

2 days ago
The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

2 days ago
This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's ...

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

2 days ago
The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Gig

Moscow Violinjazz Quartet

Mon. Jun. 19 Mon. Jun. 19
Alexei Kozlov Club
07:00 p.m.

Jazz compositions on the themes of Paganini. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and ...

5 days ago

5 days ago

Stalin's Shadow: How a Gulag Historian Fell Victim to Russia's Dark Past

20 years ago Karelian activist Yuri Dmitriev discovered the mass grave of the victims of Stalin's ...

Most Read

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

Russia Day in Protests

Quiet City
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+