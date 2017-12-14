Live Blog: President Putin's 2017 End-of-Year Press Conference

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his yearly press conference, taking questions from local and foreign journalists.

Topics so far include the economy, youth and Putin's upcoming bid for reelection. Later, we may hear about the prominent director under house arrest, Kirill Serebrennikov, and the former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who is set to be sentenced on Friday for soliciting bribes.

Follow the press conference live, here. Remember to refresh the page to see the latest updates.