5 hours ago Russia's FSB Declassifies Hundreds of 'Top Secret' Stalin-Era Documents
5 hours ago Putin Takes on Sobchak at Annual Presser, Snubs Navalny
7 hours ago Putin’s End-of-Year Conference, the Highlights
Live Blog: President Putin's 2017 End-of-Year Press Conference

Dec 14, 2017 — 08:00
— Update: 15:56

Kremlin Press Service

Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting his yearly press conference, taking questions from local and foreign journalists.

Topics so far include the economy, youth and Putin's upcoming bid for reelection. Later, we may hear about the prominent director under house arrest, Kirill Serebrennikov, and the former Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev who is set to be sentenced on Friday for soliciting bribes.

Follow the press conference live, here. Remember to refresh the page to see the latest updates.

