News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
5 hours ago Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
5 hours ago 2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Business
Russia Blacklists Hotels Guilty of Inflating Prices for World Cup
News
Moscow Police Detain Opposition Politician Ilya Yashin
Meanwhile…
2017 Hottest Year on Record in Russia
Meanwhile…
Russian Prosecutors Defend Students’ Right to Beards and Tattoos
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

'Liquidate' Terrorists After St. Petersburg Bombing, Putin Orders

Dec 28, 2017 — 13:43
— Update: 14:20

'Liquidate' Terrorists After St. Petersburg Bombing, Putin Orders

Dec 28, 2017 — 13:43
— Update: 14:20
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

President Vladimir Putin has instructed security forces to kill all terrorists who threaten the lives of security officers after calling Wednesday's explosion in St. Petersburg a "terrorist attack."

An improvised explosive device packed with projectiles was set off at a St. Petersburg supermarket late Wednesday, injuring 13 people. The suspect was reportedly caught on security camera footage as he left a backpack that detonated later at the coat check.

Read more: Improvised Bomb Explodes in St. Petersburg Supermarket, Injuring 13

"You know that a terrorist act was committed in St. Petersburg yesterday," Putin said Thursday at a ceremony awarding hundreds of Russian troops who served in Syria. 

The Russian head of state said he instructed the FSB chief to act “decisively” against returning terrorist fighters who threaten the lives of security officials.  

"Don't take any prisoners, liquidate the bandits on the spot," Putin told the 600 servicemen and women who gathered at the Kremlin. 

Earlier this month, security forces arrested seven suspected members of an Islamic State (IS) sleeper cell in St. Petersburg who were reportedly preparing a suicide bombing at the city’s Kazansky Cathedral. IS is a terrorist organization banned in Russia. 

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov clarified the president's statements to journalists later on Thursday.

"The phrase was in reference to those who harbor plans to commit terrorist acts in our country," he was cited as saying by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Related
News
Putin Announces 2018 Presidential Bid, Surprising No One
News
Reuters Confirms Identity of Putin’s Daughter
Opinion
Nobody’s President? Putin Enters the Era of Transition (Op-ed)
Business
Putin Offers $8.6 Billion to Families as Russia Nears Election
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+