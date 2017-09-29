Lines Form Outside Moscow's GUM Ahead of iPhone 8 Release

Muscovites lined up en masse outside an upscale mall on Red Square in anticipation of the new Apple iPhone 8 sales launch, the tech news website Iguides.ru reported Friday.

The water-resistant glass smartphone went on sale in the Russian capital a week after it hit shelves in the U.S., Britain and two dozen European and Asian countries.

Iguides posted a screenshot of an Instagram post showing people gathered outside the GUM mall entrance just after midnight.



