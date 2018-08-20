News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Meanwhile…
Aug. 20 2018

Lightning Strikes Russian Mayor's Car After Scolding by Governor

Lightning reportedly struck the car of a Siberian mayor who was returning from a conference where he was scolded by the regional governor for misspent funds.

Dmitry Feldman, the head of Rubtsovsk’s administration, was on his way home from the embarrassing meeting when a lightning bolt hit the side view mirror of his service car on Friday, the Znak news website reported.

Russia's Power Vertical: Governors Scramble to Fulfill Putin's Televised Promises

Feldman had been criticized by the Altai region governor for misspending funds allocated for flooding relief, according to the Bankfax.ru local news website.

“You haven’t even taken the most basic of actions,” governor Viktor Torenko was quoted as saying. “And now there’s another letter in the government where you’re asking for more.”

Neither the mayor nor his driver were reported to have been harmed in the lightning strike.

