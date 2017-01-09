Lift Russian Sanctions for ‘Positive Developments’ in Ukraine – OSCE Chair

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has called on European leaders to begin lifting sanctions against Russia in exchange for “any positive development” in the Ukrainian crisis.

Kurz, a politician for the Austrian People's Party, claimed that the change in policy would “send a clear signal to Russia.”

“My concept is clear. I want to move from the model which penalizes Russia to one which stimulates positive change,” he said in an interview with Austrian media outlet Osterreic24.

Kurz, who visited eastern Ukraine on Jan. 3 – 4 in his role as chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said the crisis would be a priority for the organization.