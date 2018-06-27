It took bakers at the Altufyevo Confectionery six days to make the 60-kilogram sculpture, with the chocolate Messi standing on a football field made out of a cake.

Confectioners in Moscow created a life-size chocolate replica of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi to celebrate his 31st birthday last weekend.

Bronnitsy, the town outside Moscow hosting the Argentinian team during the tournament, held a birthday party for Messi on Sunday, complete with the chocolate Messi. During the celebration, the football-field cake was carved up and eaten.

The Moscow confectioners proposed to give the sculpture to Messi as a gift, but the Argentinian Football Association politely rejected the offer.

Instead, the sculpture will remain on display in Bronnitsy.