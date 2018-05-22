News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 22 2018 - 16:05

Liberal Economist Kudrin Returns to Russian Government After 7-Year Hiatus

Alexei Kudrin (Alex Nedorez / Strelka Institute / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

Russia’s ex-Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin has assumed a leadership post at the public finance watchdog Audit Chamber, ending his seven-year role on the sidelines as the president’s informal adviser.

Kudrin, described as the only liberal economist trusted by President Vladimir Putin, has been largely credited with influencing Putin’s new economic development program over the next six years. Kudrin left the post of finance minister in 2011, leaving the government that he served for over a decade, after a disagreement with then-President Dmitry Medvedev over increased military spending.

Read More
Your Guide to Medvedev’s New Cabinet

“I want to assure you that the Audit Chamber will always be a source of objective, unbiased information on matters that interest our parliament and voters,” Kudrin told State Duma deputies Tuesday.

Speaking one day after Putin officially submitted his candidacy for the post, Kudrin signaled that he plans to run the Audit Chamber to stem corrupt practices in state contracts.

“Procurement so far remains, let’s say, an area of unspoken agreements between our state budgetary administrators and contractors,” he said.

Russians Primarily Concerned With Rising Prices – Poll
News
April 24 2018
Russians Primarily Concerned With Rising Prices – Poll
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Russian Hoodlums Knock Ruble Off Its Pedestal
Meanwhile…
April 27 2018
Russian Hoodlums Knock Ruble Off Its Pedestal

Latest news

FIFA Says no Doping Cases Against Russian Squad Members
News
May 22 2018
FIFA Says no Doping Cases Against Russian Squad Members
Moscow Pub Fined for Advertizing Cannabis Beer
Meanwhile…
May 22 2018
Moscow Pub Fined for Advertizing Cannabis Beer
Russia Unveils New 100-Ruble Bill Before FIFA World Cup
Meanwhile…
May 22 2018
Russia Unveils New 100-Ruble Bill Before FIFA World Cup

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox