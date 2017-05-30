'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film at Cannes

Russia
May 30, 2017 — 00:17
Director Andrei Zvyagintsev and cast members Maryana Spivak and Alexei Rozin pose at the photo call for 'Loveless' at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS

Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, whose tale of a provincial man’s struggle against corruption in “Leviathan" brought him global fame in 2014, has won the jury prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for his new picture “Loveless.”

The film, which focuses on a Russian couple who are in the throes of a harrowing divorce when their 12-year-old son disappears, was selected for the award by the international jury, headed by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar.

"The main focus for us was the issue of how one person can live with another. The principal characters are practically on a battlefield: 12-13 years of conjugal life are behind them, and suddenly they find themselves with nothing,” he told journalists after the announcement of the jurys decision.

While Zvyagintsev was keen to stress that the film is about personal relationships rather than politics, he admitted that it had been difficult to completely escape current realities while working on the film, which has led many to draw parallels between the subject of Loveless” and the situation in Ukraine.

"This metaphor is really just a background. This is a story about people, about the absence of empathy, about constant egoism, self-indulgence, and I didn’t want to turn it into a political statement. Although this background is absolutely clear, and we couldn't not make use of it," he said.

The director emphasized that the award was a "recognition of the merit of the whole group" that had worked on the picture. "A prize from a festival of the level of Cannes is an unbelievable springboard for the film,” he said.

Zvyagintsev has previously won awards at Cannes for his film “Elena,” which won the main prize in the “Special View” category in 2011, and for “Leviathan,” which was named Best Screenplay in 2014.

