Less Than Half of Russians Expect Better U.S. Ties Under Trump

Less than half of Russians expect U.S.-Moscow ties to improve under incoming President Donald Trump, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.

Just 45 percent of respondents said that relations would improve thanks to the new Republican administration, compared to 54 percent of respondents in November 2016.

One in ten Russians said that they believed ties would worsen under Trump, up from 3 percent just two months ago. Some 29 percent said that relations would remain the same, while 15 percent of respondents were unable to answer.