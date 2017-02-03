Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

Russian money launderers are exploiting government bailiffs to transfer dirty cash out of the country.

A legal loophole may have already seen more than 16 billion rubles ($269 million) in surreptitious funds sent abroad, the Kommersant newspaper reported Friday.

The scheme requires a Russian judge to sign off on a debt collection agreement between a Russian citizen or company and a business or individual based outside of the country.

When bailiffs use this court judgement to transfer money from a Russian “debtor” to their “creditor” abroad, Russian banks are unable able to properly scrutinize the deal.