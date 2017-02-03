Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
18 minutes ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
15 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
Business
Russian Vodka Exports Soar
Business
Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts
Business
Russia Proposes Devaluing Ruble by 10% - Reports
Business
Russian Social Network Vkontakte Sues Data Mining Companies
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
9 minutes ago Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs
18 minutes ago Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'
15 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

Feb 3, 2017 — 12:01
— Update: 12:10

Legal Money Laundering Scheme Exposes Russia's Bailiffs

Feb 3, 2017 — 12:01
— Update: 12:10
Vedomosti

Russian money launderers are exploiting government bailiffs to transfer dirty cash out of the country.

A legal loophole may have already seen more than 16 billion rubles ($269 million) in surreptitious funds sent abroad, the Kommersant newspaper reported Friday.

The scheme requires a Russian judge to sign off on a debt collection agreement between a Russian citizen or company and a business or individual based outside of the country.

When bailiffs use this court judgement to transfer money from a Russian “debtor” to their “creditor” abroad, Russian banks are unable able to properly scrutinize the deal.

Read More: Russia Proposes Devaluing Ruble by 10% - Reports

Russia's Central Bank told Kommersant that the subterfuge enjoyed the full protection of the law because Russian banks and the Federal Bailiff service are both legally unable to question court decisions. It now hopes to tackle the problem by allowing banks to refuse any “suspicious” debt repayments.

More than 37 billion rubles ($624 million) were transferred about of Russia as part of debt repayment plans in 2016.

In each case, payments ranged from 400 million ($6.8 million) to 6 billion rubles ($101 million).

Related
Moscow
Russian Threatens to Blow Up Bank Over Unpaid Debts
Russia
DDOS Cyber Attack Hits Russian Banks
Russia
Europol Uncovers Russian Money Laundering Group in Football

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

13 hours ago

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

18 minutes ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

18 minutes ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

18 minutes ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

4 minutes ago

4 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist ...

4 minutes ago

4 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist ...

4 minutes ago

4 minutes ago

Hans Christian Andersen Comes to Moscow

What do a tall, lanky, quiet and rather ascetic 19th century Danish writer of fairy tales and a short, pudgy, expansive 20th century Russian artist ...

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

18 minutes ago

Trump's UN Ambassador Condemns Russia for Ukraine 'Aggression'

15 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

19 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

2 days ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
2 days ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 19 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

19 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

19 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

19 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

19 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

see more

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of ...

21 hours ago

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

Fri. Feb. 03

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

23 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

1 day ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

21 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

21 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

22 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

1 day ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the ...

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

1 day ago
According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Most Read

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+