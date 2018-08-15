News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 15 2018 - 12:08

Left-Wing Leader Udaltsov Detained Over Rally Against Retirement Age Hikes

Moskva News Agency

Leftist opposition leader Sergei Udaltsov has reportedly been detained for 30 days over staging a protest against government plans to raise the retirement age.

Russian lawmakers are pushing through an unpopular bill that will gradually raise the pension age for men and women between 2019 and 2034. Several political parties and activists, including the Communist Party and Udaltsov’s Left Front, have since rallied in opposition to the reforms.

Read More
Protesters Rally Outside State Duma in Moscow Over Pension Reform

The Meshchansky District Court in Moscow ruled to place Udaltsov under arrest for 30 days, his wife, Anastasia Udaltsova, tweeted late on Tuesday.

“He was accused of destroying the portraits of those who resemble heads of state at the July 28 rally, which allegedly violates event rules,” she wrote.

Interfax quoted the court as saying Udaltsov was found guilty of repeatedly violating public assembly rules.

Udaltsova said her husband plans to appeal the court ruling.

The leftist activist was released in August 2017 after spending 4.5 years in a penal colony for organizing mass protests on the eve of Vladimir Putin’s inauguration in 2012.

Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion
News
July 17 2018
Pussy Riot Protesters Jailed for World Cup Final Pitch Invasion
European Court Awards Damages to Pussy Riot for 2012 Church Performance
News
July 17 2018
European Court Awards Damages to Pussy Riot for 2012 Church Performance
Protesters Rally Outside State Duma in Moscow Over Pension Reform
News
July 19 2018
Protesters Rally Outside State Duma in Moscow Over Pension Reform

Latest news

UN Rights Panel Rules Against Russian Gay Propaganda Law
News
Aug. 15 2018
UN Rights Panel Rules Against Russian Gay Propaganda Law
The Russian Sanctions Bill Proposed by Congress, Explained
News
Aug. 15 2018
The Russian Sanctions Bill Proposed by Congress, Explained
Russian VIP Coffins Offer a Last Journey for Big Spenders
Meanwhile…
Aug. 15 2018
Russian VIP Coffins Offer a Last Journey for Big Spenders

Most read

Opinion

Russia’s Economy is Falling Woefully Behind (Op-Ed)

News

License Restored for European University in St. Petersburg

News

Trump Signs Defense Bill Suspending Funding for Open Skies Treaty

Meanwhile…

Russians Having Sex in Moscow Parks are ‘Feral Animals’ Says Lawmaker

Meanwhile…

Sex is in the Air, and Caught on Security Camera, at Zaryadye Park

Sign up for our weekly newsletter