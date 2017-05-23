Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
2 hours ago
One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.
Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’
Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
Premiere of Christopher Durand’s winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play at Satirikon
Konstantin Raikin stages Christopher Durand’s comedy that blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day ado and social networking. Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their often-wrong, fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy, boy toy, Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. Read more
Giorgio Morandi: Retrospective
Masterpieces by Italy's most famous 20th century still life painter from major museum and private collections.
The exhibition is arranged chronologically and thematically and is divided into main areas: self-portrait, still life, landscape, and flowers. On display are paintings, watercolors, prints, as well as photographs of the artist and his studio. Read more