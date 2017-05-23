Russia
Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case
Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Moscow
Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow
Moscow
Unlikely Asylum
Moscow
Happy Russian Anniversary To Me
May 23, 2017 — 13:50
May 23, 2017 — 13:50
Russian police have raided a leading contemporary theater in Moscow as part of a corruption investigation.

Officers raided the Gogol Center on Tuesday morning as part of an embezzlement case involving 1.2 million rubles ($21,000), Russian tabloid Life News reported.

Police also searched the home of the theater’s artistic director, Kirill Serebrennikov, along with 15 other addresses.

No arrests have been made so far, an unnamed police source told Russia’s TASS news agency.

The Gogol Center, which is known for its liberal and sometimes controversial performances, saw its accounts scrutinized by officials in 2015.

The head of Moscow's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, recently claimed that the theater had fallen into debts of roughly 80 million rubles, TASS reported.

Moscow police are yet to release an official statement.

One of Russia's top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a "lesson" to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food with a foie gras twist, and a Pokrovka favorite ...

By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia's Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

3 days ago

Russia's military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

4 days ago

