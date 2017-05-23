Leading Moscow Theater Raided by Police in Alleged Corruption Case

Russian police have raided a leading contemporary theater in Moscow as part of a corruption investigation.

Officers raided the Gogol Center on Tuesday morning as part of an embezzlement case involving 1.2 million rubles ($21,000), Russian tabloid Life News reported.

Police also searched the home of the theater’s artistic director, Kirill Serebrennikov, along with 15 other addresses.

No arrests have been made so far, an unnamed police source told Russia’s TASS news agency.

The Gogol Center, which is known for its liberal and sometimes controversial performances, saw its accounts scrutinized by officials in 2015.

The head of Moscow's culture department, Alexander Kibovsky, recently claimed that the theater had fallen into debts of roughly 80 million rubles, TASS reported.

Moscow police are yet to release an official statement.