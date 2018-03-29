'Leader of Russian Criminal World' Sentenced to Nearly a Decade Behind Bars

A notorious Russian criminal boss has been sentenced to almost a decade in prison on charges of extortion after a deadly shootout outside a Moscow restaurant in 2015.

Zakhar Kalashov, also known as “Young Shakro,” was arrested in June 2016 on charges of extorting money from the owner of a Moscow restaurant after a violent shootout left two people dead in December 2015. Prosecutors sought a 10-year sentence in a high-security penal colony for Young Shakro. His arrest led to the detentions of seven Investigative Committee employees, including a newly-appointed senior investigator accused of taking a massive bribe to help Young Shakro quash his extortion investigation.