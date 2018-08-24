Leader of Russia's Chechnya Pledges to Ban Human Rights Activists

Chechnya's leader has pledged to ban human rights activists from the Russian region, after being repeatedly accused of overseeing systematic rights abuses.

Addressing law enforcement officers in a video released on Thursday, Kadyrov said he would impose "sanctions" against rights advocates because they were "preventing our people from living in peace."

"They have only one goal: to do us harm," Kadyrov said, adding that activists would be banned from entering the region after the trial of prominent rights advocate Oyub Titiev ended.

Activists have been visiting Chechnya to attend the trial of Titiev, who runs the office of the Memorial Human Rights Centre in Chechnya.

He was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of possessing cannabis in a case critics say was fabricated and aimed at silencing him.