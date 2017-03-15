Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
45 minutes ago Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament
1 hour ago Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
3 hours ago Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank
Russia
Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
Russia
How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware
Opinion
Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly
Russia
Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
45 minutes ago Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament
1 hour ago Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
3 hours ago Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

March 15, 2017 — 14:38
— Update: 15:23

Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

March 15, 2017 — 14:38
— Update: 15:23
Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Members of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) stormed out of the Russian parliament on Wednesday after parliamentary vice-speaker Sergei Neverov called for LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky to be investigated for hate crimes.

During a speech earlier that day, Zhirinovsky had pledged that he said he would “shoot” his opponents if he won Russia’s presidential election next year. Zhirinovsky had taken to the podium to protest against a number of United Russia deputies, who he believed were defending"corrupt" individuals in the Moscow region.

“In March next year, I will drive into the Kremlin and shoot and hang you, you scoundrels!” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZa8I1cayR8

Vice-speaker Sergei Neverov, the secretary of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, called for an ethics commission to look into the threats made to his party’s deputies. He also stressed that all politicians were "innocent until proven guilty" amid Zhirinovsky's corruption claims.

“All political speeches can be emotional, but should not be abusive. The electorate has decided who will represent them in the Duma and I want to say this: gentlemen, some of you are lawyers, please respect our constitution and presumption of innocence. Only a court can decide who is a criminal, but here we are hearing about shootings," said Neverov.

Zhirinovsky, a flamboyant politician known for his nationalist speeches, will run as LDPR's candidate in the 2018 presidential election. It will be the sixth time the 70-year-old has run for the Russian presidency.
Related
Russia
Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports
Russia
How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware
Meanwhile…
Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

1 hour ago

A Moscow Times reporter sat down in a full-immersion Sukhoi fighter jet simulator. It didn't exactly go well.

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

21 hours ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Russia has claimed the moral high ground by nominating a singer in a wheelchair. But how much of that is calculation?

Gig

Mgzavrebi

Wed. Mar. 15 Thu. Mar. 23
YotaSpace
07:00 p.m.

polyphonic singing from Georgia. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Putin Mulls Scrapping Corruption Charges Against Former Minister – Reports

3 hours ago

Video: Russian Driver Runs Down Child After Toy Gun Prank

4 hours ago

Sberbank Ukraine Limits Cash Withdrawals After Nationalists Protest in Kiev

3 hours ago
By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

By Pavel Aptekar
By Pavel Aptekar
3 hours ago

The low quality of Russian institutions breeds corruption and the misuse of government funds

Print edition — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day, 21 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

21 hours ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

1 day ago

Moscow: News and Openings

1 day ago

From a Greek bakery to a new theater venue, here's our pick of the latest openings

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

see more

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, ...

2 days ago

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire

It’s History of Rock ‘n’ Russia Week on Moscow TV, with an eclectic selection of clips and films on the history of popular music, the end of the Romanov dynasty, and the passing of a way of life in Siberia.

New issue — 6 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
1 day ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Slower Internet for Google

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
1 day ago

The Kremlin may punish foreign Internet giants, but Russian users will foot the bill.

22 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

22 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

22 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

1 day ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 day ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

1 day ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

Wed. Mar. 15

More events
Lady Macbeth of Our District Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Killer Joe Theater
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Michel Beroff (piano) Concert
Man Down Cinema

22 hours ago

Upcoming Detective Film Portrays Russian Scientists Curing Cancer, Then Fighting America for the Patent

22 hours ago

ECHR Rules Russian Authorities Involved in 2007 Kidnapping of Human Rights Advocate and Journalists

22 hours ago

Utility Company Reportedly Shuts Off Heating and Hot Water to Yeltsin Presidential Center

1 day ago

Deployment of Special Forces to Egypt 'Fake News,' Says Russian Senator

1 day ago

Russian Authorities Rush Transferring St. Isaac's Cathedral to Church

1 day ago

Russian Tabloid Offers Game Mocking Rape Victim

17 hours ago

Russian Funeral Home Offers to Help Man Bury His Still-Living Wife, After Nurse Leaks Wrong Info

18 hours ago

Russia's Space Agency Announces a Casting Call for Tomorrow's Cosmonauts

21 hours ago

Russian Independent Pollster's Status as a ‘Foreign Agent’ Is Final

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

2 days ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its history reflects the contours of ...

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

2 days ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod ...

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

2 days ago
Born in the midst of Russia’s March 1917 revolution, top Soviet newspaper Izvestia chalks a century today. Its ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Theater

The Final Tryst in Venice

Tue. Apr. 18 Tue. Apr. 18
School of Dramatic Art
06:00 p.m.

Dmitry Krymov’s staging on the themes of Hemingway’s novel “Across the River and Into the Trees” stars Alexander Fillipenko as Colonel Richard Cantwell. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil ...

Most Read

How I Accidentally Destroyed $30M Worth of Russian Military Hardware

Inefficient Russia: Why the Russian Budget Performs Poorly

Russia's Eurovision Battle

Slower Internet for Google
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+