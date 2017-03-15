Russian Politician Zhirinovsky Pledges to 'Shoot' Opponents in Parliament

Members of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) stormed out of the Russian parliament on Wednesday after parliamentary vice-speaker Sergei Neverov called for LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky to be investigated for hate crimes.

During a speech earlier that day, Zhirinovsky had pledged that he said he would “shoot” his opponents if he won Russia’s presidential election next year. Zhirinovsky had taken to the podium to protest against a number of United Russia deputies, who he believed were defending"corrupt" individuals in the Moscow region.

“In March next year, I will drive into the Kremlin and shoot and hang you, you scoundrels!” he said.