Lawmaker Pensions Bigger Than Ordinary Russian Salaries

Russian lawmakers will receive more in monthly pension payments than the average working Russian makes from their monthly salary, pension data from the State Duma shows.

The government is in the first stages of pushing through reforms to raise the retirement age over the next decade, an unpopular move that authorities argue will ease pressure on the federal budget. Polls show Russians are most unhappy with Putin over wealth inequality.

The least experienced Duma deputy will receive a pension of around 46,600 rubles ($742) per month after taxes when they retire, the lower house of Russian parliament said last week. The average Russian can expect a pension that is one-third that of the Duma deputy, or 13,300 rubles ($211) per month.

The pension of the least experienced Duma deputy will, however, still be higher than the monthly salary of many Russians. State statistics show that the average Russian earned 39,000 rubles ($621) per month in 2017.