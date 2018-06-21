News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
June 21 2018 - 12:06
By Reuters

Lavrov, UN Secretary-General Discussed Iran, Koreas

Mikhail Pochuyev / TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Iran nuclear deal and progress on the Korean peninsula in Moscow on Thursday, TASS news agency reported.

Interfax news agency, citing Guterres, said that Russia and the United Nations are working over implementation of agreements over Syria peace process discussed in Russia's Sochi earlier this year.

Lavrov, Donbass and the Duties of Translation

In January, the Russian-sponsored conference in Sochi on reaching peace in Syria agreed to create a constitutional committee which will work in Geneva. 

By Reuters

