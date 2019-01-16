Lavrov Holds Annual Press Conference, Ridicules Idea That Trump is Russian Spy

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held his annual press conference on Wednesday, answering journalists’ questions on a range of foreign policy issues including Western sanctions and Russia's negotiations with Japan over a string of disputed islands.

In his answers, Russia's top diplomat derided suggestions that Trump was a Russian spy or that Moscow was happy over Britain's Brexit troubles.

Here are the highlights:



On allegations that Trump is a Russian Spy:

— “To be frank, it's getting hard for me to comment on what’s happening in the U.S. regarding the allegations that Trump is a Russian spy. I believe [it reflects] the falling standards for journalism in the American press.”

— “I can’t believe that journalists in the U.S. are genuinely and professionally dealing with these questions.”

On sanctions:

— Lavrov said Russia would reciprocate the possible lifting of any anti-Russian sanctions “very quickly.”

— He rejected anti-Russian measures as an “attempt to dictate unfair competition through sanctions or other avenues,” noting that such attempts “have become more and more popular in the West, especially in the U.S.”

On Brexit:

— “They say constantly that Russia is rubbing its hands with glee [over Brexit] — this is not true. We always said — long before the idea of Brexit took shape — that it is in our interests to have a united, strong, and most importantly independent European Union.”