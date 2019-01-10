Latvian Premier Defends Publication of KGB Files to Seek Closure

Latvia’s prime minister defended the decision to publish files on informers for the Soviet secret police after the release revealed previously unknown information on well-known figures in the Baltic country.

The files, hidden from public view for more than two decades, have raised questions about collaboration with the Soviet regime, while a debate on their authenticity and some gaps in the records have complicated the process. Some of the most sensitive files were either destroyed or moved to Russia before the Soviet Union collapsed.

Concerns about publishing the documents “were a bit exaggerated,” Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis said Wednesday in an interview with LNT TV. “The public has shown it’s more educated and more understanding” about the content of the files. With publication “now, we can be sure the myths and speculation will end.”