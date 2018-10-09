News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Oct. 09 2018 - 10:10
By Reuters

Latvia Says Russia Targeted its Foreign and Defense Bodies With Cyber Attacks

Russia has carried out cyber attacks on Latvia's foreign and defense apparatus and other state institutions, a Latvian intelligence agency said on Monday.

Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) has tried to access information by e-mail phishing attacks against government computers in "recent years", Latvia's Constitution Protection Bureau said.

"The cyber attacks in Latvia were carried out by the GRU for espionage purposes, and the most frequent attacks were directed against state institutions, including the foreign and defense sectors," it said in a statement.

Britain Accuses Russia's GRU Military Intelligence of Global Cyber Attacks

No attacks directed at influencing last weekend's parliamentary elections were detected, it said.

Several Western countries issued coordinated denunciations of Russia last week for running what they described as a global hacking campaign, targeting institutions from sports anti-doping bodies to a nuclear power company and the chemical weapons watchdog. 

