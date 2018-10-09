Latvia Says Russia Targeted its Foreign and Defense Bodies With Cyber Attacks

Russia has carried out cyber attacks on Latvia's foreign and defense apparatus and other state institutions, a Latvian intelligence agency said on Monday.

Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) has tried to access information by e-mail phishing attacks against government computers in "recent years", Latvia's Constitution Protection Bureau said.

"The cyber attacks in Latvia were carried out by the GRU for espionage purposes, and the most frequent attacks were directed against state institutions, including the foreign and defense sectors," it said in a statement.