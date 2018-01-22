News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
5 hours ago Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released
6 hours ago Russian Orthodox Bishop Warns Faithful Not to Vote for 'Dark' Putin
9 hours ago Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Russian Orthodox Bishop Warns Faithful Not to Vote for 'Dark' Putin
News
Navalny’s Campaign Foundation Disbanded by Court Order
News
Russia Orders Messaging Apps To Hide Cooperation With Law Enforcement
News
Lavrov Warns of Arms Buildup Amid 'Unprecedented Russophobia'
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released

Jan 22, 2018 — 18:11
— Update: 19:23

Last Defendant Charged For 2012 Anti-Kremlin Protests Released

Jan 22, 2018 — 18:11
— Update: 19:23
Maxim Panfilov / Dmitry Ermakov / Moskva News Agency

A court in southern Russia has cleared the last defendant charged with participating in mass anti-Kremlin rallies following Vladimir Putin’s election in spring 2012, closing the chapter on a string of cases against opposition figures that is collectively known as the “Bolotnaya case.” 

Four years after the anti-government protests, Maxim Panfilov was charged with snatching a helmet off a policeman’s head in Moscow’s Bolotnaya Square.

Read more: Russia's Post-Bolotnaya Regime Reset: Reality or Illusion?

On Monday, a district court in the southern city of Astrakhan ruled to transfer Panfilov from compulsory psychiatric treatment to outpatient care, his lawyer told the Mediazona news website. 

“Thus, the last person held in isolation over the Bolotnaya case has been released,” Pavel Chikov, the head of the Agora legal rights NGO, wrote on his Telegram messaging app channel. 

He said it was unlikely that new defendants in the case would appear because the statute of limitations will expire on May 6. 

“There’s no point for Russia’s Investigative Council to set about getting new defendants, time will run out by the court dates anyway,” he wrote on Telegram.

Related
News
Navalny Nominated for President, Issues Challenge to Putin
News
Navalny's Bid for Presidency Shut Down by Russia's Election Commission
Opinion
Maybe Russia Will Completely Change in 2018 (Op-ed)
News
Sobchak Criticizes Navalny's Election Boycott, Urges Unity
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+