Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
2 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
3 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV
Meanwhile…
Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
Business
Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine
Russia
Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
Russia
Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
31 minutes ago Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’
2 hours ago Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'
3 hours ago Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

March 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:21

Kremlin's 'Patriotic Education' to Target Russian Kids Online

March 30, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:21
Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Russia's Education Ministry has said it will use social media to create a new generation of patriotic Russian schoolchildren.

The ministry's latest “patriotic education program” hopes to stir “feelings of loyalty to the Fatherland” among Russian youth and prepare them to “fulfill their civic and constitutional duties to protect the Fatherland's interests.”

Officials hope that an outside contractor will build the ministry's presence on Russian social network sites Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Livejournal and Telegram messenger, according to an official tender released on Monday.

In return for the 8 million ruble ($142,000) contract, the lucky winner is expected to grow the ministry's internet audience by 25 percent by the end of 2017.

Read More: Russia's Kids Take to the Streets in Anti-Corruption Marches

Officials were keen to stress that the role went beyond posting photos and updating accounts. Any company which wins the tender must be prepared to work with bloggers and mastermind special hashtags for Russia's kids to use during public holidays, Russian tabloid Izvestia reported.

Teacher's Day — celebrated in Russia on Sept. 1 — is just one special occasion which officials hope to target online.

"Children will willingly [use the hashtags] to congratulate their teachers," the Education Ministry press service told the newspaper.

Related
Russia
Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes
Russia
Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?

4 hours ago

Recent anti-corruption rallies will go down as Russia’s most youthful protests.

31 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

2 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

3 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

6 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

22 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

23 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

31 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

2 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

3 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

31 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

2 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

3 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Russia has 71 rocket engines stockpiled for its Proton space rockets. Almost all of them have been found to be defective.

Opera

Cosi Fan Tutte Ossia La Scuola Degli Amanti

Thu. Mar. 30 Sat. Apr. 29
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

Alexander Titel stages Mozart’s comic opera about two young officers who disguise themselves as Turkish merchants to test their fiancees’ fidelity. Read more

Read more

31 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Tells Students ‘Liberalism Is Freedom for Subhumans’

2 hours ago

Putin Compares Anti-Corruption Protests to 'Arab Spring' and 'Euromaidan'

3 hours ago

Russian Woman Who Insulted Police Apologizes on Live TV

1 hour ago
By Andrei Babitsky
Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

By Andrei Babitsky
By Andrei Babitsky
1 hour ago

With Putin, when it comes to serious business there is only one sure way to know that agreements are going to be respected: a publicized friendship.

Print edition — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

Alaska: Bridge Between U.S. and Russia

4 hours ago
Russia signed a deal, selling Alaska to the United States for $7.2 million, on March 30, 1867.

6 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

22 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

23 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

2 hours ago

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

2 hours ago

A group of young humorists is set on building an English-language comedy scene in Moscow – and they're not kidding.

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

see more

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

22 hours ago

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

4 hours ago

Food for Thought

Cookery and writing keep Jennifer Eremeeva’s fire burning.

New issue — today

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
1 day ago
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
1 day ago

Western politicians from marginal parties may help Putin score points at home, but the international community clearly rejects a Russian Crimea.

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

Thu. Mar. 30

More events
Blaue Blume and Nikola Melnikov Gig
A street Cat Named Bob Cinema
42nd Russian Antiquarian Salon Exhibition
Lil Peep Gig
Rhinoceros Theater
Trespass Against Us Cinema

1 day ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

1 day ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

1 day ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

1 day ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

1 day ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

6 hours ago

Fire Truck Plows Into Crowd at Moscow Airport

22 hours ago

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

23 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Threatened Her for 'Paid Protester' Confession

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

22 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide protests.

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

22 hours ago
For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now ...

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

22 hours ago
In the eviscerated ecosystem of the Russian media, independent outlets are filling the new vacuum created by nationwide ...
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event
The Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Concert

Russian National Orchestra, conductor Mikhail Pletnev

Sat. Apr. 22 Sat. Apr. 22
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Khachaturyan: Symphony No. 3. Namin: Centuria S–Quark Symphony. Read more

Read more

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

Medvedev Is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Videos have emerged from classrooms across Russia that suggest the state is encouraging indoctrination.

Most Read

Trump, Le Pen and Other Fleeting Relationships: Is the Russian Scare Real?

Will the Real Funnymen Please Stand Up?

Defects Found in Almost Every Russian Proton Rocket Engine

Are Russian Teens Really About to Storm the Kremlin?
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+