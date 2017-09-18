Moscow's Zaryadye Park Costs Skyrocketing

Moscow’s newly opened Zaryadye Park in front of the Kremlin could end up costing the city nearly double the initial estimates, several Mayor’s Office officials told the Vedomosti newspaper.

The 14-billion-ruble ($242.7 million) park opened to the general public last Monday, Sept. 11, after five years of construction. That same day, the Mayor’s Office said that vandals had damaged Zaryadye’s solar-panel glass dome, its media center and plant life.

Zaryadye’s final budget could reach 25 billion rubles ($433.3 million) following planned construction over the next two years, an unnamed Mayor’s Office official told Vedomosti late on Sunday.

The additional spending includes landscape restoration and a $300-million private hotel in the park, the official said.

Vedomosti’s review of Zaryadye contractor’s bill uncovered that it had spent 470.5 million rubles on soil and plants purchased from Germany.

Public procurement data additionally revealed that 5.4 billion rubles was spent on a concert hall that authorities say will be completed next year.

The park’s 14-billion-ruble expenses break down into three categories, according to Vedomosti: 9.5 billion on all facilities and underground parking, 3.69 billion rubles for park beautification, and 860 million rubles for its flagship floating bridge.