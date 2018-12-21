Kremlin Would Welcome Rusal Minimizing Impact of U.S. Sanctions, Spokesman Says

The Kremlin can only welcome Russian aluminum giant Rusal succeeding in minimizing the impact of U.S. sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury said it would lift sanctions on the core empire of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, including Rusal and its parent En+, as they have agreed to restructure to reduce Deripaska's stakes.

The deal is a corporate matter for Rusal only, Peskov said, when asked whether the Kremlin had approved it. Rusal is the world's largest aluminum producer outside China.

"Certainly, Oleg Deripaska is fighting for this company. This company plays a significant role not only in the Russian economy, but also a significant role in the global economy," he added.