Kremlin Will Not Discuss Curbing Arms for Sanctions Deal, Minister Says

The Kremlin will not discuss making policy concessions in order for U.S. sanctions on the country to be lifted, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has claimed.

His statement comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump suggested that Washington could scrap sanctions on Russia if Moscow agreed to reduce its nuclear stockpile.

"Sanctions are not a subject for dialogue," Ryabkov told reporters at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

"We have never discussed any criteria to see sanctions lifted and we will not discuss it. These sanctions are contrived and were imposed on us illegally," he said.