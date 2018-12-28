Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad
Russia welcomes the return of Kurdish territories in Syria to the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after Damascus said its forces had entered the town of Manbij.
"This is a positive trend," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.
Russia is a staunch ally of Assad in the Syrian conflict.
