Dec. 28 2018 - 14:12
By Reuters

Kremlin Welcomes Return of Syrian Kurdish Territories to Assad

Kurdishstruggle / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia welcomes the return of Kurdish territories in Syria to the control of President Bashar al-Assad's government, the Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after Damascus said its forces had entered the town of Manbij.

"This is a positive trend," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call.

Russia is a staunch ally of Assad in the Syrian conflict.

