News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 24 2018 - 14:04
By Reuters

Kremlin: We Don't Regard Turmoil in Armenia as Ukraine-Style Revolution

Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it did not regard political tumult in Armenia, a close Russian ally, as a Ukraine-style revolution and was pleased that the situation there appeared stable for now.

The Kremlin was speaking a day after Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned after almost two weeks of mass street protests that plunged the ex-Soviet republic into political crisis.

"For now we see that the situation is not unfolding in a destabilizing way which is a cause for satisfaction," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

"We hope that order and stability will be maintained in the country and that the outlines of a consensus political configuration will appear in the near future."

When asked if the Kremlin regarded the events as a revolution, Peskov said he would not draw parallels with what happened in Ukraine in 2014 when big protests brought about a change in power that shifted the country away from Russia's orbit towards the West.

Moscow Reacts to Resignation of Armenian PM Sargsyan
News
April 23 2018
Moscow Reacts to Resignation of Armenian PM Sargsyan
Russia Emerges as Winner in Arms Race Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
News
Nov. 21 2016
Russia Emerges as Winner in Arms Race Between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia and Armenia to Create Joint Military Forces
City
Nov. 14 2016
Russia and Armenia to Create Joint Military Forces

Latest news

Putin Signs Internet Libel Bill Into Law
News
April 24 2018
Putin Signs Internet Libel Bill Into Law
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban
News
April 24 2018
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban
Russia Selects Fearless Cliff-Jumping Governors for the Future
News
April 24 2018
Russia Selects Fearless Cliff-Jumping Governors for the Future
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox