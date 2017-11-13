Kremlin TV Network RT Registers As ‘Foreign Agent’ in U.S.

The editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-run RT news network, Margarita Simonyan, said its U.S. branch has registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The 1938 law, designed to target Nazi propaganda, has been the driving force behind escalating U.S.-Russia tensions in recent weeks. Washington DC gave RT a Monday deadline to register as a “foreign agent” following allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"Between a criminal case and registration, we chose the latter," Simonyan wrote today in a tweet. "For which we congratulate American freedom of speech and all those who still believe in it."