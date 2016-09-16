Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic

This image released by Open Road shows Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a scene from, "Snowden."
Jürgen Olczyk / Open Road Films via AP
Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged Westerners to
watch the Hollywood biopic of whistleblower Edward Snowden, the RIA
Novosti news agency reported Friday.
The movie follows the life of former U.S. government employee
Edward Snowden, who claimed asylum in Russia three years ago after
leaking details of U.S. mass surveillance programs.
Peskov praised the movie for its accuracy, telling
reporters that he would advise Americans and Europeans to see the
film and “learn what actually happened.”
“It has a brilliant script, but most importantly, it's almost a
documentary,” Peskov said. “It’s a must-see.”
Some media outlets earlier reported that the film's running time
in the Russia was 4 minutes longer than the U.S. cut. Russian cinemas
are advertising that the movie runs for 2 hours, 14 minutes, the same
length as in the English-language release.
Snowden and the Kremlin have not always seen eye to eye, with the
activist recently condemning the Russian government's crackdown on
civil rights.
Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published on
Monday, Snowden said that Russia had gone “too far” in its fight
against terrorism, “in ways that are completely unnecessary, costly
and corrosive to individual and collective rights.”