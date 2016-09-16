Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 seconds ago Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic
2 hours ago Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System
2 hours ago Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM
World
Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland
World
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
World
U.S., Russia to Coordinate Syria Airstrikes in Dedicated Geneva Center
World
Lithuania Refuses to Recognize Crimean Elections

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic

Sep. 16 2016 — 16:31
— Update: 16:19

Kremlin Spokesman Urges Westerners to Watch Snowden Biopic

Sep. 16 2016 — 16:31
— Update: 16:19
This image released by Open Road shows Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a scene from, "Snowden." Jürgen Olczyk / Open Road Films via AP

Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has urged Westerners to watch the Hollywood biopic of whistleblower Edward Snowden, the RIA Novosti news agency reported Friday.

The movie follows the life of former U.S. government employee Edward Snowden, who claimed asylum in Russia three years ago after leaking details of U.S. mass surveillance programs.

Peskov praised the movie for its accuracy, telling reporters that he would advise Americans and Europeans to see the film and “learn what actually happened.”

“It has a brilliant script, but most importantly, it's almost a documentary,” Peskov said. “It’s a must-see.”

Some media outlets earlier reported that the film's running time in the Russia was 4 minutes longer than the U.S. cut. Russian cinemas are advertising that the movie runs for 2 hours, 14 minutes, the same length as in the English-language release.

Snowden and the Kremlin have not always seen eye to eye, with the activist recently condemning the Russian government's crackdown on civil rights.

Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times published on Monday, Snowden said that Russia had gone “too far” in its fight against terrorism, “in ways that are completely unnecessary, costly and corrosive to individual and collective rights.”



Related
Russia
Surveillance Whistleblower Snowden Critiques Kremlin Anti-Terror Policy
Russia
Trump Slams Russia's Refusal to Return Snowden to U.S.
Russia
Edward Snowden Set to Reach 1 Million Twitter Followers After Less Than a Day
Russia at the Heart of a Conspiracy Theory Dividing Poland

4 hours ago

Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz held a press conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, to discuss the findings of a commission he formed to reopen the investigation into the 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech ...

2 hours ago

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

2 hours ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

3 hours ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

4 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

4 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

6 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

'Same Car, New Software': Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson on His Company’s Ambitious New Project

Volvo Cars has become a major newsmaker in autonomous driving. Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of the project with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last ...

14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

'Same Car, New Software': Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson on His Company’s Ambitious New Project

Volvo Cars has become a major newsmaker in autonomous driving. Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of the project with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last ...

14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

'Same Car, New Software': Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson on His Company’s Ambitious New Project

Volvo Cars has become a major newsmaker in autonomous driving. Volvo CEO Samuelsson shared his vision of the project with Vedomosti while visiting Moscow last ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

2 hours ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

3 hours ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA

2 hours ago

Kremlin Buys New Media Monitoring System

2 hours ago

Prosecutors in Russia's Dagestan Begin Investigation Into FGM

3 hours ago

Siberian River Has Run Red 'Multiple Times' Says NASA
2 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
'Ew, That’s Disgusting!' and More Untranslatable Russian
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 hours ago

I love lists of “untranslatable” words. Just once I’d like to hand in a translation with blank spaces in every paragraph and, when questioned by the client, simply shrug and say, “Hey, those words were untranslatable.”

Print edition — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

1 hour ago

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

1 hour ago

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he ...

1 hour ago

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

1 hour ago

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since been widely ridiculed as ...

1 hour ago

Russian Election 2016: Angry Grannies in the Voting Booth

1 hour ago

Russian pensioners have reason to be angry: They’ve been among the hardest hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices. When Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who heads the United Russia party list, was questioned about a decision not to adjust pensions for inflation during a recent visit to Crimea, he gave an answer that has since been widely ridiculed as proof of the Kremlin’s ...
Cats, Chefs and Pokemon: Russian Candidates Get Creative
31 minutes ago
Amid a lackluster campaign season, Russia's candidates are trying to attract voters with eye-catching billboards and slogans. Russia holds parliamentary elections on Sunday, Sept. 18.

4 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

4 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

6 hours ago

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

1 hour ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of John Coltrane will bring sultry sounds to the atrium.

see more

1 hour ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of ...

2 hours ago

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin ...

1 hour ago

The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum

Art and music lovers of Moscow can combine their interests at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art this week, where a jazz festival to celebrate the life and music of John Coltrane will bring sultry sounds to the atrium.

New issue — yesterday

September 15

Election 2016; Russia's war on Greenpeace; Growing pressure on Levada

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum

Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance opened at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts on Sept. 13.

6 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

6 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent
The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp where a group of Greenpeace activists were staying. They started slashing tents with knives, beating ecologists with rubber batons, and shouting: “Get the hell out of here! Go back to your America!”

18 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway
Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has published a new investigative report, this time revealing a luxurious summer home, the ...

21 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

18 hours ago

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway
Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation has published a new investigative report, this time revealing a luxurious summer home, the ...

21 hours ago

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Blocked this week in Russia, Pornhub reached out to state censors with an offer: un-ban the website and ...

4 hours ago

Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon
An opposition candidate in Russia's upcoming parliamentary elections has seen his campaign leaflets banned for featuring a cartoon ...

4 hours ago

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town
Activists in the Siberian town of Surgut have erected a monument to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
2 days ago
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
Russia's Post-Election Economy: Down, But Not Out
By Boris Grozovsky
Boris Grozovsky
By Boris Grozovsky
2 days ago

Russia's parliamentary elections are rapidly approaching, but this time politicians aren't making any pie-in-the-sky promises. After all, pie costs money and they ...

22 hours ago

Chess Chief Pledges to Face Electric Chair Over Islamic State Claims

22 hours ago

Traffic Cops Begin Crackdown on Moscow's 'Golden Youth'

23 hours ago

Almost Half of Russians Say Violence Victims Provoked Attacker - Poll

1 day ago

Russia's Birth Rate Growing Despite Economic Crisis

1 day ago

Oil Companies Ask Russian Drivers to Share Tax Hike Burden

1 day ago

Smear Campaigns Skyrocket Ahead of Duma Elections
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
22 hours ago
Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing the things great powers do. And it is this line of thinking that ...
Can Vladimir Putin Bring Peace to the Middle East?
22 hours ago
Part of asserting yourself as a great power is doing ...
Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
2 hours ago
Raphael has arrived in Moscow. A landmark exhibition dedicated to the Italian painter and architect of the High ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Russia’s War Against Greenpeace: When Local Resistance Turns Violent

The attackers came at night. Eight strong men in masks scaled the fence surrounding the camp ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Healthy Spots to Shop, Eat and Relax

Think of yourself as a bit of a health nut or simply looking to detox after ...

Most Read

Stalin Monument Erected in Russian Town

Protesters Detained in Central Moscow

Even the Ducks Live Like Kings at Russian PM Medvedev's Summer Getaway

Pornhub Fails to Win Over Russian Censors With ‘Premium Account’ Offer
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+