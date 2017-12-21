Peskov's Ex-Wife Bought $2M Paris Home, Navalny Claims

Anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny has targeted President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman yet again in a new report that claims his ex-wife bought a $2-million luxury apartment in Paris last year. Navalny has repeatedly singled out Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for alleged corruption, releasing investigations into his luxury watches, an extravagant honeymoon vacation on a yacht in the Mediterranean and the lavish lifestyle of his alleged son.

On Thursday, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation claimed that Yekaterina Solotsinskaya, Peskov’s ex-wife, had purchased a 180-square-meter apartment a few minutes’ stroll from the Eiffel Tower. The purchase agreement indicates that Solotsinskaya bought the residence for 1.7 million euros ($2 million) in September 2016, 1.2 million euros of which were paid in a down payment out of her personal account.