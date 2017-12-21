Peskov's Ex-Wife Bought $2M Paris Home, Navalny Claims

Anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny has targeted President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman yet again in a new report that claims his ex-wife bought a $2-million luxury apartment in Paris last year.
Navalny has repeatedly singled out Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for alleged corruption, releasing investigations into his luxury watches, an extravagant honeymoon vacation on a yacht in the Mediterranean and the lavish lifestyle of his alleged son.
On Thursday, Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation claimed that Yekaterina Solotsinskaya, Peskov’s ex-wife, had purchased a 180-square-meter apartment a few minutes’ stroll from the Eiffel Tower.
The purchase agreement indicates that Solotsinskaya bought the residence for 1.7 million euros ($2 million) in September 2016, 1.2 million euros of which were paid in a down payment out of her personal account.
Navalny questions the origin of the money, citing Solotsinskaya’s unemployment and her lack of French as listed in the agreement.
“Let us not fool ourselves: the only real option is that the thief and extortionist Peskov divorced and handed his daughter and ex-wife a few million euros to start a new life," he says.
The video has been viewed almost half a million times since it was published on YouTube.