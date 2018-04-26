News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
April 26 2018 - 16:04

Kremlin Spokesman Still Uses Telegram Despite Ban

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Mikhail Metsel / TASS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he still uses the Telegram messaging service despite the state regulator’s efforts to block it from being accessible in the country.

Regulator Roskomnadzor began enforcing a court ordered ban on Telegram on April 16 after the messaging app refused to grant the Russian security services access to users’ encrypted messages. In its effort to block access to Telegram, Roskomnadzor has blacklisted almost 18 million Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, disrupting the work of hundreds unrelated online services.

Read More
The Telegram Ban Is Forcing Ordinary Russians to Break the Law (Op-ed)

Ordinary Russians experienced major disruptions with online payments, games, even so-called “smart homes” while Telegram lost an estimated 3 percent of its Russian audience.

“It works for me and there’s nothing to it,” the RBC business portal cited Peskov as saying on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Regarding Telegram’s erratic accessibility, he urged users “not to dramatize or speak ironically” of Roskomnadzor’s efforts to take down the app.

His words echoed earlier comments by Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency that Telegram “still works for me.”

Amazon, Google Still Uncooperative in Telegram Ban, Says Russian Regulator
News
April 26 2018
Amazon, Google Still Uncooperative in Telegram Ban, Says Russian Regulator
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Meanwhile…
April 25 2018
Russian Bookstore Flees to Telegram After Website Outage
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban
News
April 24 2018
Russian Internet Users Suffer Under Chaotic Telegram Ban

Latest news

Russia Hopes Armenia Can Solve Problems Via Dialogue – Foreign Ministry
News
April 26 2018
Russia Hopes Armenia Can Solve Problems Via Dialogue – Foreign Ministry
Iraq Sentences 2 More Russian Women for Their Ties to Islamic State
News
April 26 2018
Iraq Sentences 2 More Russian Women for Their Ties to Islamic State
Russian Santa’s Hometown Seeks Construction Bids for Floating Laundromat
Meanwhile…
April 26 2018
Russian Santa’s Hometown Seeks Construction Bids for Floating Laundromat

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox